Jacksonville Landing Shooting In Florida Leaves 'Multiple' People Dead: Police

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are responding to a “mass shooting” at the Jacksonville Landing shopping mall, according to officials.

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A suspected shooter is dead and police are searching for a possible second suspect, the office tweeted.

Local media reported heavy police and emergency response presence at the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Early reports indicate the shooting took place during a gaming event at GLHF Game Bar next to Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville Landing, which is located in downtown Jacksonville. American eSports organizations tweeted that the shooting occurred during the southern qualifier round of the Madden NFL 19 championship series, a football video game tournament.

“This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” tweeted video game company EA Sports, which organized the tournament.

CompLexity Gaming, which represents player Drini Gjoka, tweeted that he had been “grazed in the hand” during the shooting.

“We’re obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon’s events,” CompLexity CEO and founder Jason Lake told HuffPost in a statement. “Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym. He’s currently cooperating with the authorities and we will be flying him out of Jacksonville as soon as we are given the green light from the officials on the ground.”

