9-Year-Old Cancer Patient Asks For Homemade Cards As Final Christmas Wish

Jacob Thompson, a 9-year-old boy with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, loves the holiday season. But doctors have told him he may not live long enough to celebrate Christmas this year.

Jacob was diagnosed at age 5 with neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nerve cells that is almost exclusively found in children and extremely difficult to treat. He’s been fighting the disease for years, but things took a turn for the worse last month.

On Oct. 11, he was admitted to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine, for the “last time,” his parents wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help cover the costs of his funeral.

So Jacob has one wish for anyone “inspired to reach out”: help him celebrate Christmas early this year by sending him handmade holiday cards.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” Michelle Thompson Simard told GoodHousekeeping.com. “And we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

Simard wrote on Facebook that her son has already started receiving cards from some friends, family and community members.

The cancer, which has spread to various parts of his body, including his head and his hip, has left Jacob bedridden. So this weekend his family and friends are planning to decorate his hospital room like a winter wonderland, complete with snowflakes, a tree and even a visit from Santa Claus.

People have also begun sharing videos of themselves singing Christmas carols on the hospital’s Facebook page to help spread a little extra cheer.

Thousands on social media, including actors Anna Kendrick and Rob Lowe, have started spreading the message about Jacob’s wish.

I was born in this hospital. I'm sending a card your way Jacob you handsome devil. https://t.co/yt9EC9WjAL — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 3, 2017

Merry Christmas, Jacob! https://t.co/uSASXEX9QW Please send cards:

Make sure to send Jacob Thompson a card for Christmas.🎄Wishing you nothing but the best 'lil man! There's a card headed your way from Indy! https://t.co/JHZAzj2tyu — Rachael Gregory (@RachaelEGregory) November 3, 2017

What a great turnout by some of our lady hawks to make some Christmas cards for Jacob Thompson! @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/WmtjQkB8Ui — Holly Springs Soccer (@HSpringsSoccer) November 3, 2017

This just stopped me in my Friday working tracks. Doing this post haste. Love from Florida Jacob!! ❤️🌴🐠🎅🏼🎄 #SendingXmasLove #JacobThompson — Tiggly McJittles (@robyn_weber) November 3, 2017

Those interested in participating can send cards to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St