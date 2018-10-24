As the two have been married for over 20 years ― and have two children together ― it seems like everything worked out for the best. But that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been rough patches over the years.

“There was a period where Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight,” Will said in the same episode of “Red Table Talk. “I started keeping a diary.”

He added, “I think that’s the worst I ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

But no matter what happens, the two are committed to each other.

“We are family. That’s never going down,” said Pinkett Smith, 46, during a June appearance on “Sway in the Morning.” “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage, relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter.”