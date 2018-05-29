Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union Settle 'Petty' Feud Once And For All

“This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend,” Pinkett Smith says on this week’s episode. “Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don’t know how, and she’s been open to this healing, she’s been open to this conversation.”

While neither is entirely clear what caused the rift, the two officially made amends before the cameras began rolling when Pinkett Smith broke the ice and gave Union a call.

“It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I didn’t even take the time to talk to you, you know?’” she says. “And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, ‘Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass shit!’ But, at the same time going, ‘Well, that’s where you were then. Thank God you’re someplace else now.’”

