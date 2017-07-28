Jada Pinkett Smith has somehow managed to look just as fresh-faced now as when she burst on the scene in the ’90s. And her incredible sense of style has only evolved over time.
The “Girls Trip” actress always has fun on the red carpet, whether she’s making faces and funny poses or joking around with her constant carpet companion, husband Will Smith.
Pinkett Smith, a true style chameleon, looks like a natural in everything from gorgeous couture creations to all-leather looks that take killer confidence to pull off. Check out some of her best (and boldest!) looks over the years below:
CORRECTION: This article initially misstated the release date of “Wild Wild West” as 1991; it debuted in 1999.