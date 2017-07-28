STYLE & BEAUTY
07/28/2017 09:20 am ET Updated Jul 31, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith Is An Eternal Style Chameleon

We dare you to top these looks.
By Carly Ledbetter

Jada Pinkett Smith has somehow managed to look just as fresh-faced now as when she burst on the scene in the ’90s. And her incredible sense of style has only evolved over time. 

The “Girls Trip” actress always has fun on the red carpet, whether she’s making faces and funny poses or joking around with her constant carpet companion, husband Will Smith

Pinkett Smith, a true style chameleon, looks like a natural in everything from gorgeous couture creations to all-leather looks that take killer confidence to pull off. Check out some of her best (and boldest!) looks over the years below: 

  • 1991
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Celebrating the 100th episode of "A Different World" in 1991.
  • 1993
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the "Menace II Society" premiere in Beverly Hills, California in 1993. 
  • 1993
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    During the 11th Annual Celebrity Day in Toluca Lake, CA in March 1993. 
  • 1993
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With Wesley Snipes at the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Beverly Hills, CA in 1993.
  • 1994
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
    On set of the film "Jason's Lyric" in 1994. 
  • 1995
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight"  in Hollywood, CA in Jan. 1995. 
  • 1995
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With Will Smith at the "Devil in a Blue Dress" premiere on Sept. 22, 1995 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 1996
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With Will Smith at "The Nutty Professor" premiere on June 27, 1996 in Universal City, CA. 
  • 1997
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the "Scream 2" premiere in Los Angeles, CA in 1997. 
  • 1997
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    At the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 1997
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    With Will Smith at the "Metro" premiere in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 15, 1997. 
  • 1998
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Attending the 12th Annual American Comedy Awards on Feb. 22, 1998 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1998
    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, CA. 
  • 1999
    Dave Benett via Getty Images
    At the "Wild Wild West" premiere and party in London in 1999. 
  • 1999
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Wild Wild West" on June 30, 1999. 
  • 1999
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 1999
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY on Sept. 9, 1999.
  • 2000
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    With Will Smith during the Oscar De La Hoya Fight the World Welterweight Championship at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in June 2000. 
  • 2000
    Steve Azzara via Getty Images
    At the "Sloan Hopkins" premiere on Oct. 2, 2000. 
  • 2001
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the "Ali" premiere in Hollywood, California on Dec. 12, 2001
  • 2001
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At "The Kingdom Come" premiere on April 5, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 2002
    Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
    At the 74th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2002.
  • 2002
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the 2002 Tree of Life Awards on March 23, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 2003
    Dave Benett via Getty Images
    At "The Matrix Reloaded' premiere on May 21, 2003 in London.
  • 2003
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    At "The Matrix Reloaded" premiere in Cannes, France on May 15, 2003. 
  • 2003
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At "The Last Samurai" premiere in Westwood, CA on Dec. 01, 2003. 
  • 2004
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA on Feb. 29. 2004. 
  • 2004
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
    Jada Pinkett Smith during 'Collateral' Premiere - Paris at UGC Normandy in Paris, France. 
  • 2004
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the Belvedere Vodka Host NBA After Party in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 14, 2004. 
  • 2005
    SGranitz via Getty Images
    At the 2005 BET Awards in Hollywood, CA on June 28, 2005. 

CORRECTION: This article initially misstated the release date of “Wild Wild West” as 1991; it debuted in 1999.

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
