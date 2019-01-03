Why Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Don't Celebrate Wedding Anniversaries Anymore

“It was almost as if [my mom] was like, ‘You have to get married.’ I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress,” Pinkett Smith said on a “Red Table Talk” episode in October. “Being young and pregnant … I just didn’t know what to do. I just knew I never wanted to be married.”

She added that she was “so upset that I had to have a wedding.”

“I was so pissed,” she said. “I went crying down the freaking aisle, I cried the whole way down the aisle!”

Looks like it all worked out in the end.