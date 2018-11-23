Jada Pinkett Smith Says She's 'Not Mature Enough' To Get A Divorce

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the issue of divorce with Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton in an upcoming episode of her “Red Table Talk” series.

The actress declared that she is “not mature enough” to have a divorce in a new clip of the Facebook Watch episode set to air Monday.

“For me personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce,” Pinkett Smith said. “I’m just not. I don’t think I would ever be mature enough, I don’t.”

Braxton joined Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on their candid show, which also features Pinkett Smith’s daughter with husband Will Smith, Willow Smith.

In the clip released Friday, Pinkett Smith offered “breaking up assets” as an explanation for her thoughts on her maturity and divorce.

Last month, Will Smith joined the show to discuss marriage and the numerous divorce rumors the celebrity couple has faced throughout the years.