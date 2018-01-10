And The Most Enviable Job In Journalism Goes To...

Jada Yuan is in for one hell of a year.

In the next 52 weeks, the newly minted New York Times reporter will hopscotch around the globe 52 times, visiting each spot on the paper’s list of “52 Places to Go in 2018.”

It’s a journey that will take her from Arles to Ypres, Iceland to Fiji, and Denver to Kuélap. If she’s not exhausted by the end, her passport probably will be.

So... BIG NEWS: I'm the new #52places traveler for the New York Times! Leaving for #NewOrleans in a week in a half. Send packing tips! Join me here and on IG at @alphajada! My @nymag family, you know how much I love you and will miss you. ❤️🎉🛫 https://t.co/TromiNI9md pic.twitter.com/YYCRaq8zyt — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) January 10, 2018

The Times received 13,000 applications for the position.

Up first for Yuan is New Orleans, just in time for The Big Easy’s 300th birthday.