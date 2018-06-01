NOW PLAYING

Jail Broken: How Two Former Inmates are Fighting Back Against Alleged Abuse and Racism Behind Bars

Eric Smith was six days into a 12-day sentence when he says a guard slammed his head into a metal stool, leaving him with a permanent brain injury. Alleadhin “Ali” Qandah says he waited eight months in solitary confinement after a guard left his cell open, allowing another inmate to attack him. Now, both men are free but neither can escape the hold St. Charles County Jail still has on them. Eric struggles to support his family as one of their main caregivers. Ali suffers from PTSD and lives in fear of confined spaces while he works at an auto body shop. Together, they’ve filed a federal civil rights lawsuit to take on a system that the community says has been broken for decades. HuffPost Reports explores what these two cases can reveal about criminal justice in St. Louis and beyond.