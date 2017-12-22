Parents Give Teachers Gift Suggesting Son Drives Them To Drink

Instead of whining about their son’s teachers, Ohio parents Mary and Paul Sommers decided to wine them for Christmas instead.

Mary and Paul Sommers, who live in Beavercreek, say their son, 14-year-old Jake, is “that kid” ― the one in class “who always has something to say.”

So, when the parents wanted to say thanks to Jake’s teachers for putting up with him, Mary Sommers said they had to kick things up a notch.

“How many coffee mugs does a teacher need,” she told local station WHIO. “But who doesn’t need a glass of wine after teaching a kid like mine?”

With help from a friend’s printing company, the Sommers turned some bottles of Chardonnay in a truly thoughtful holiday gift for their son’s teachers.

The label features a picture of a smiling Jake and reads, “Our Child Might Be The Reason You Drink So Enjoy This Bottle On Us.”

DJ Sommers

“The teachers deserve the wine, that’s all I’m going to say,” Mary Sommers told BuzzFeed. “None of the teachers were shocked by it.”

Word about the intoxicating gift went viral after Jake’s older brother, DJ, posted a photo on Twitter:

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them... Happy holidays pic.twitter.com/hErPgrjX44 — DJ Sommers (@Sommers_DJ) December 18, 2017