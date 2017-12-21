Jake Tapper Grills GOP Senator: 'You Gave Me And Anderson Cooper A Huge Tax Break'

CNN’s Jake Tapper did not hold back while grilling Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) over the major tax overhaul Republicans passed earlier Wednesday.

“You just gave me and Anderson Cooper a huge tax break,” Tapper said, while pointing out that critics will accuse the GOP of favoring tax cuts for the wealthy over protecting social safety nets.

“Democrats are going to use this issue [and say] ... ‘See, this is what the Republicans do. They cut taxes for people, especially the wealthy, and then they come after the social safety net programs because all of a sudden they are concerned about the deficit,’” Tapper added.

The unpopular tax bill Republicans just passed is projected to add a whopping $1.4 trillion to the national debt. The GOP argues that economic growth, spurred by the massive tax cuts to corporations, will offset tax revenue losses.