10/18/2017 09:49 pm ET

Jake Tapper Hits Back At Bill O’Reilly With An Absolutely Brutal Reality Check

Former Fox News host gets shut down by CNN anchor.

By Ed Mazza

Disgraced former talk-show host Bill O’Reilly tried to go after CNN’s Jake Tapper on Twitter on Wednesday.

It didn’t go well.

O’Reilly, who left Fox News in April amid sexual harassment allegations, was trying give Sean Hannity a pat on the back over his ratings. 

He tweeted:

But is it really “as low as you can go”? 

Tapper didn’t seem to think so. He shot back:

Tapper’s CNN show, it should be noted, is on at 4 p.m. and does not air against “Hannity,” which is at 9 p.m.

