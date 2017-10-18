Jake Tapper Hits Back At Bill O’Reilly With An Absolutely Brutal Reality Check

Disgraced former talk-show host Bill O’Reilly tried to go after CNN’s Jake Tapper on Twitter on Wednesday.

It didn’t go well.

O’Reilly, who left Fox News in April amid sexual harassment allegations, was trying give Sean Hannity a pat on the back over his ratings.

He tweeted:

Sean Hannity kicking serious butt in the ratings. Tapper on CNN as low as you can go. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) October 18, 2017

But is it really “as low as you can go”?

Tapper didn’t seem to think so. He shot back:

"Low" would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it -- humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low. https://t.co/e2d6kOHL7F — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2017