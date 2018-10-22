Jake Tapper Busts Donald Trump For Watching CNN

Gotcha!

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday gleefully called out President Donald Trump’s claim that he never watches CNN ― after the president remarked on a debate that aired on the news network.

The president tweeted praise for Republican Ron DeSantis in his Sunday debate against Democrat Andrew Gillum in the Florida race for governor. Trump claimed victory for the GOP candidate not long after the showdown ended.

Trump presumably arrived at his conclusion by watching the debate ― hosted by CNN and moderated by Tapper.

Tapper, a frequent Trump critic, responded to the president’s evaluation by writing: “Thanks for watching CNN, Mr. President!”

Thanks for watching CNN, Mr. President! https://t.co/xrmwebq44J — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 22, 2018

Incensed by what he claimed is the news channel’s unfair coverage of him, Trump proclaimed in 2017, “I don’t watch CNN. ... I don’t like watching fake news.”

But that has not seemed so. He once commented on a CNN interview of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) within two minutes of its airing, prompting CNN to write that it was “proof positive” that the president’s viewing habits are not what he claims: “The idea that Trump doesn’t watch TV ― and CNN in particular ― is ridiculous,” the news network said.