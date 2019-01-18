President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence may boast about defeating the self-proclaimed Islamic State terror network in Syria and Iraq.

But CNN’s Jake Tapper explains in a new fact-checking video that’s not really the case.

“Is that true? Has ISIS been, quote, defeated?” asks Tapper in the clip produced in partnership with FactCheck.org and shared online Friday. “No, not according to terrorism experts or military experts.”

Tapper noted that U.S. military intelligence attributed Wednesday’s attack in the Syrian city of Manbij that killed four Americans to ISIS ― which it estimated still had 30,000 members in Syria and Iraq.

He ended with a reminder to politicians, including Trump and Pence: “You’re certainly entitled to your own opinions, not to your own facts.”