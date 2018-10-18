CNN anchor Jake Tapper criticized President Donald Trump over his “stunningly dismissive tone” about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabian authorities in the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The president is denying he’s giving cover in any way to the Saudis, insisting he simply wants to find out what happened,” Tapper said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Lead.” But it was “about as tough as the president was willing to get,” he added.

Tapper then bashed Trump for having “harsher words” in the last week for people who have criticized him or his policies— such as former porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he is alleged to have had an affair, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and pop star Taylor Swift — than he had for the Saudis.