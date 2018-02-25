Jake Tapper Skewers Florida Sheriff Over Failure To Act On Shooter Red Flags

Israel: Listen, if ifs and buts were candy and nuts, you know, uh, O.J. Simpson would still be in the record books. I don’t know what ―

Tapper: I don’t know what that means. There’s 17 people dead and ... a whole long list of things you department could have done differently.

Israel: How could I ― listen, uh, that’s what “after actions” reports are for. That’s what “lessons learned” reports are for. ... We understand everything wasn’t done perfectly, and if it happened in Los Angeles or Chicago or any other city, every person wouldn’t have performed perfectly. That’s not what happens.