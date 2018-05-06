Jake Tapper Grills Kellyanne Conway: I'd Like Trump To Stop Lying

CNN’s Jake Tapper made a simple request during a testy exchange with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday: The president should tell the truth.

During an appearance on “State of the Union,” Conway clashed with Tapper over the state of President Donald Trump’s credibility.

“Does his job include lying to the American people?” Tapper asked. “Because he continually does so and he undermines his own administration when he does so.”

Conway hit back, accusing the CNN host of wanting to go viral by using the words “Trump” and “lie” in the same sentence.

“No, I would like him to stop lying, quite frankly,” Tapper said.

The two continued to tangle over Trump’s record, with Conway denying there was any sort of “credibility crisis” within the current White House administration and Tapper referencing specific instances in which the president has lied to the American public and failed to correct the record.

“It matters to people that the president tell them the truth,” Tapper pressed.