Jake Tapper Torches Donald Trump By Using His Own Words About Omarosa Against Him

“If only there had been some warning that Omarosa was not trustworthy."
By Lee Moran

CNN anchor Jake Tapper picked apart President Donald Trump’s deteriorating relationship with former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday’s broadcast of “The Lead.”

Trump attacked Newman on Twitter Monday for releasing conversations she secretly recorded during her time in the White House. This prompted Tapper to ask: “If she’s so horrific, what was she doing in the White House in the first place?”

Tapper then shared Trump’s other tweets about Newman to suggest he only retained her because she “said great things” about him.

“Her flattery was apparently so important to the president, he wanted her to stay despite everything else,” Tapper explained.

“If only there had been some warning that Omarosa was not trustworthy and that ultimately would be fired in a disturbing spectacle. If only some clue of this coming,” he added.

Check out the full clip above.

