MEDIA
03/26/2018 11:34 pm ET

Jake Tapper Uses The Bible To School A Right-Wing Trump-Supporting Preacher

He got schooled, Sunday style.
By Ed Mazza

A right-wing preacher got more than he bargained for Monday when he attempted to slam porn star Stormy Daniels, whose alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump has garnered national attention.

Greg Locke, a vocal Trump supporter, wrote on Twitter:  

CNN’s Jake Tapper responded with a Bible passage that Locke seems to have missed. 

Tapper wrote: 

Locke tried to defend himself: 

But Tapper was ready for him: 

Locke, the founder of the Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, has made headlines before with his inflammatory comments. 

Last year, he launched into an angry rant in support of “Christian” businesses that want to turn away gay customers. He has also attacked Planned Parenthood, a move that backfired when more than $3,000 was donated to the organization in his name as a result.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
13 Things The Bible Forbids (That You're Probably Guilty Of Doing)
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Planned Parenthood Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper Uses The Bible To School A Right-Wing Trump-Supporting Preacher
CONVERSATIONS