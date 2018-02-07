Jake Tapper: Trump Presidency Once Again Eroding Basic Lines Of Human Decency

. @jaketapper : I just wanted to once again note a further erosion of standards for what I thought we had agreed was not okay, not acceptable, and not moral. Another moment where the White House is not considered a place of the highest standards. https://t.co/yCg4imMsHZ pic.twitter.com/GzQ97KMuwN

CNN’s Jake Tapper took a moment during his Wednesday show to remind audiences that President Donald Trump was once again further eroding “basic lines of human decency.”

Tapper was responding to news that White House staff secretary Rob Porter had resigned after reports surfaced that he allegedly physically abused his two ex-wives.

Porter has denied the allegations, and the Trump White House has continued to issue its support for the former staffer and praise his character. CNN also reported that the White House was aware of the accusations and still, chief of staff John Kelly begged Porter not to resign.

“There are basic lines of human decency, norms to which society generally agrees and to which we adhere, and we continue to see the Trump presidency eroding these lines,” Tapper said. “I just wanted to once again note a further erosion of standards for what I thought we had agreed was not OK, not acceptable, and not moral.”

Tapper recalled how Trump had equated the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer with the demonstrators who showed up to protest their racism and anti-Semitism. He also mentioned Trump’s continued support for Alabama’s former Senate candidate, Roy Moore, whom multiple women accused of pursuing and, in some cases, assaulting them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

“White supremacist rallies, child molesters, domestic abusers ― another moment where the White House is sadly no longer considered a place of the highest standards in the land but rather a place where our national standards are being degraded,” Tapper said.