Jake Tapper Likens Trump White House To The End Scene Of ‘Reservoir Dogs'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said he sees similarities between President Donald Trump’s administration and the ending of Quentin Tarantino’s first hit movie “Reservoir Dogs.”

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Lead,” Tapper picked apart recent developments in the breakdown of the relationship between Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen and the emergence of new details regarding the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Donald Trump Jr. took with a Russian lawyer.

“Now it’s all food for thought when you and the public are trying to decide who to trust in this current state of affairs which resembles the final scene in ‘Reservoir Dogs,’” said Tapper, referencing the deadly standoff at the conclusion of the 1992 film.

Then came the punchline: “Except with folks firing BS instead of bullets.”