Jamal Khashoggi Was Strangled On Entering Consulate, Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor Says

The missing Saudi Arabian journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi was reportedly strangled to death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan announced Wednesday that Khashoggi was strangled to death on Oct. 2 immediately upon entering the consulate in a premeditated murder.

The announcement also indicates that, as previously reported, Khashoggi’s body was dismembered after he was killed. Fidan demanded that the Saudis make known the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body. A Saudi official told HuffPost the suspects identified by the kingdom had said they handed Khashoggi’s body over to a local collaborator, who disposed of it.

Fidan’s statement came on the heels of Saudi chief prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb visiting Istanbul this week to meet with his counterpart to discuss the investigation into Khashoggi’s death.