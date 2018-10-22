Jamie Lee Curtis' Boast About 'Halloween' Opening Is Scary Good For Women

“Halloween” made a killing at the box office, prompting its star, Jamie Lee Curtis, to cut right to the horror movie’s breakthroughs for women.

The 59-year-old actress, who reprised her character Laurie Strode in the classic slasher series, wrote on Sunday what she called a “boast post” after the film opened with an estimated $77.5 million over the weekend.

OK. I’m going for one BOAST post. Biggest horror movie opening with a female lead.

Biggest movie opening with a female lead over 55.

Second biggest October movie opening ever.

Biggest Halloween opening ever #womengetthingsdone @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/DhUBy82z3U — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 21, 2018

As reported by Variety, the flick had the best horror opening ever with a female lead and the highest-grossing debut for a movie with a female lead over 55.

Not to mention that it was the most profitable “Halloween” opening among the franchise’s 11 entries, and the second-highest debut for any film (in any genre) released in October.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson noticed, writing: “Raising the bar!!”

Wow!! F*ck yes!!! Raising the bar!! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2018

Curtis, whose Laurie takes on now-escaped mass murderer Michael Myers in what is billed as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, had said in the clip above that she hoped the film would inspire more strong female leads in Hollywood.