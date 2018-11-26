Jameela Jamil is sick of celebrities’ s**t. Literally.
The “Good Place” actress called out Cardi B and Khloe Kardashian on Twitter over the weekend for promoting a crappy detox product she claims is targeted at young women.
“They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” Jamil said.
“Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY,” the actress added.
A representative for Cardi B told HuffPost they have no comment at this time.
Instead of buying detox tea from celebrities, Jamil offered up healthy, nutritional advice for women or men looking to try the products.
“If you want to ‘curb your appetite’ eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup,” the actress said.
“Don’t drink these ‘detox’ teas,” she continued in a separate tweet. “You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run...”
She also advised potential buyers to get diet advice from real professionals ― not celebrities who make money off of Instagram endorsements.
“Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics,” Jamil said. “IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor.”
In a longer Twitter message, Jamil also called out the Khloe Kardashian for promoting the Flat Tummy Co. teas that “give you diarrhea, which then gives you a flatter tummy for a day.”
She added that in Khloe’s case, the product also must come with “a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon.”
The 32-year-old called out the Kardashians before earlier this year, specifically Kim, when the reality star was pushing Flat Tummy Co. appetite suppressant lollipops.
“No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” Jamil said.
“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful,” the actress added. “And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’”
Kardashian later deleted her ad, though Jamil took screenshots of the original Instagram post.
HuffPost reached out to reps for the Kardashians and Flat Tummy Co.