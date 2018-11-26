“No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to,” Jamil said.

“MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful,” the actress added. “And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’”

Kardashian later deleted her ad, though Jamil took screenshots of the original Instagram post.