Jameela Jamil chose comfort over being cold at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

“The Good Place” star revealed a pair of jeans (which looked more like a cross between leggings and jeans called jeggings) under her gorgeous red gown from Monique Lhuillier as she made her way down the red carpet. Temperatures were in the high 50s at the awards show.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jameela Jamil arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills.

Jamil explained her choice of undergarments on the red carpet, saying temperatures were “freezing!”

“I don’t believe in suffering for fashion,” the actress told USA Today. “It’s going to be cold later tonight and we’re going to be out all night until the early hours. I would like to be comfortable.”

On Twitter, Jamil added: “An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD.”

“Forking” is a nod to the actresses’ show, “The Good Place,” in which she plays a character named Tahani.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

Jamil experienced a major “Tahani” moment while walking the red carpet at the Globes, as E! News misidentified the actress as her character’s sister, Kamilah al-Jamil, who always steals the spotlight from Tahani.

And now, it finally happened in real life. SUCH a Kamilah thing to do:

Wait, E! just identified @jameelajamil as her Good Place character’s sister 👀 pic.twitter.com/EIYZmi7nav — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 6, 2019

But Jamil took it in stride, writing on Twitter, “E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. # witherTahani ?”