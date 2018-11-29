Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn Join Cast Of Disney's All-Indian Kids' Cartoon Show

Our excitement has just been magnified.

Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn and several other stars of Indian descent have been cast in the upcoming animated kids’ show “Mira, Royal Detective,” Disney Junior announced on Thursday.

We are as pumped for this as Jamil is.

THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A CASTMEMBER IN AN ALL INDIAN @Disney SHOW WITH A SMART GIRL AS THE LEAD!(My inner child is screaming) 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾 #miraroyaldetective https://t.co/LP0fpkouVx — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 29, 2018

The show will revolve around “brave and resourceful” Mira, a young commoner who is appointed a royal detective after solving a mystery and saving the kingdom’s prince, a network press release said. The detective will be voiced by 15-year-old Leela Ladnier. Jamil will voice the part of Mira’s auntie Pushpa, and Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”) will voice mongooses Mikku and Chikku. Freida Pinto will voice Queen Shanti, and Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) will portray Pinky, another young commoner.

It’s stacked.

The show will be set in Jalpur, a fictional land inspired by India, and follows the young detective, who “helps royals and commoners alike,” according to the press release. Joe D’Ambrosia, the senior vice president of original programming at Disney Junior, said in the announcement that the show aims to introduce kids to the “diverse cultures and customs of India.”

Though the show won’t debut until 2020, many in the South Asian community are already pumped.

OHMYFUCKINGGOD!!! I AM GOING TO FUCKING CRY. This has legit been a dream of mine since forever pic.twitter.com/JNh4zUMSGh — 🎄| grandma got run over by a gwaynedeer |🎄 (@twindian2) November 29, 2018

I am unreasonably excited about this! pic.twitter.com/T4kanpVrhn — Amruta Ranade (@AmrutaRanade) November 29, 2018