'James And The Giant Peach' Stage Prop Looks A Lot Like A Giant Something Else

James and Giant... erm...
A community theater production of Roald Dahl’s classic “James and the Giant Peach” is getting attention online for some unusual set design.
The main prop on the stage at DreamWrights in York, Pennsylvania, of course, is the titular massive stone fruit.
Except some people think it might work better on the stage of “The Vagina Monologues” instead of “James and the Giant Peach.”
The image started going viral after George Takei shared it with his catchphrase:
The theater is taking the jokes in stride, tweeting back at the actor:
“I didn’t see that before, but now that’s all I can see when I look at it,” Kate Harmon, marketing coordinator at DreamWrights, confessed to the York Daily Record. “We had to design a peach big enough for the cast to stand inside it, outside it, on top of it — it’s not exactly an easy feat.”
On social media, fans pointed out that this is part of the unique charm of community theater and a reason to support it.
The image also birthed more than a few jokes: