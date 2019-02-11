'James And The Giant Peach' Stage Prop Looks A Lot Like A Giant Something Else

James and Giant... erm...

A community theater production of Roald Dahl’s classic “James and the Giant Peach” is getting attention online for some unusual set design.

The main prop on the stage at DreamWrights in York, Pennsylvania, of course, is the titular massive stone fruit.

Except some people think it might work better on the stage of “The Vagina Monologues” instead of “James and the Giant Peach.”

a community theater is doing James and the giant peach, and their set looks like..... well, not a peach... pic.twitter.com/iNEWaDT50g — TJ (@teejcreed) February 8, 2019

The image started going viral after George Takei shared it with his catchphrase:

The theater is taking the jokes in stride, tweeting back at the actor:

We hear you like our set design. We'd like to offer you tickets to our show to check out the hard work of this James and the Giant Peach company! https://t.co/D5YOBP0DbG — DreamWrights (@dreamwrights) February 10, 2019

“I didn’t see that before, but now that’s all I can see when I look at it,” Kate Harmon, marketing coordinator at DreamWrights, confessed to the York Daily Record. “We had to design a peach big enough for the cast to stand inside it, outside it, on top of it — it’s not exactly an easy feat.”

On social media, fans pointed out that this is part of the unique charm of community theater and a reason to support it.

The image also birthed more than a few jokes:

This is why we all need to support community theatre!! It’s Jem like this that brings character to a community. Also... this must have taken a lot of work too. Go you community theatre! — RunningFast4Life (@RunFast2Life) February 10, 2019

After a great performance they’ll get a standing ovulation — Linda Susan (@Susan6366) February 10, 2019

OMG my daughter is in a James & the Giant Peach 🍑 show and thankfully her director just informed me “Our peach will NOT look like that!!!” https://t.co/ej86ZnFojQ — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 10, 2019

They could do the "Vagina Monologues" next 😂 — PaigePrice (@KeepCalmResist) February 10, 2019

Community theater is so wholesome and the rest of us are perverts 🍑🍑 https://t.co/MNlfj9dkpK — Diep Tran 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@diepthought) February 10, 2019

After local previews it will be opening wide — ShockPop (@ShockPop1) February 10, 2019

I AM SCREAMING I LOVE COMMUNITY THEATER https://t.co/NTMGhykUCB — aloha amanda (@heymandarae) February 11, 2019