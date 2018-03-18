Former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming book jumped to a top spot on Amazon’s best sellers list following President Donald Trump’s flurry of Twitter attacks against him.
A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, slated for release on April 17, surged from #15 on the list as of Saturday morning to #2 on Sunday. Comey was a target of Trump’s multiple Twitter rants over the weekend, which almost assuredly helped draw attention to his new book.
Trump accused “Sanctimonious James Comey,” whom he fired last May, of covering up “lies and corruption” within the FBI. Comey responded hours later, tweeting that the American people would soon be able “judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”
Trump attacked Comey again on Sunday while celebrating the firing of FBI deputy director Andrew G. McCabe, which was carried out by Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days before McCabe was set to retire.
Comey’s much-anticipated new book will offer an account of his career in government, which included overseeing the Hillary Clinton email probe, as well as the ongoing FBI investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.
In the book, Comey “shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions,” Flatiron Books, the book’s publisher, wrote on their website.
The book has been available to pre-order for several months, according to CNN. Flatiron Books announced in February that it was moving up the book’s publication from May 1 to April 17 due to public demand.
As of Sunday afternoon, A Higher Loyalty only trailed Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, by Yahoo! News chief investigative reporter Michael Isikoff and Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn, on Amazon’s best sellers list, which is updated hourly.