Former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming book jumped to a top spot on Amazon’s best sellers list following President Donald Trump’s flurry of Twitter attacks against him.

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, slated for release on April 17, surged from #15 on the list as of Saturday morning to #2 on Sunday. Comey was a target of Trump’s multiple Twitter rants over the weekend, which almost assuredly helped draw attention to his new book.

Trump accused “Sanctimonious James Comey,” whom he fired last May, of covering up “lies and corruption” within the FBI. Comey responded hours later, tweeting that the American people would soon be able “judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.”

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

Trump attacked Comey again on Sunday while celebrating the firing of FBI deputy director Andrew G. McCabe, which was carried out by Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days before McCabe was set to retire.

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Comey’s much-anticipated new book will offer an account of his career in government, which included overseeing the Hillary Clinton email probe, as well as the ongoing FBI investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

In the book, Comey “shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions,” Flatiron Books, the book’s publisher, wrote on their website.

The book has been available to pre-order for several months, according to CNN. Flatiron Books announced in February that it was moving up the book’s publication from May 1 to April 17 due to public demand.