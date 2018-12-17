Former FBI director James Comey emerged Monday from another day of testimony on Capitol Hill to slam “lying” President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. He also bashed Fox News, telling a reporter that the information her conservative network peddles is “nonsense.”

After five hours of closed-door testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees over the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, Comey complained that being questioned about issues that have been examined over and over again is a waste of time and a distraction from the real problems the nation faces.

“Another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails ... this while the president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does this make any sense at all?” he asked.

Taking congressional Republicans to task, he told reporters: “The truth matters ... At some point, someone has to stand up, and in the face of fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country and not slink away into retirement. But stand up and speak the truth.”

Republican politicians are failing in their responsibilities to the country to “their everlasting shame,” Comey continued. “I hope they will overcome that and realize that someday they’ll have to explain to their grandchildren what they did today.”

When a Fox News reporter asked Comey about the FBI’s reputation “taking a big hit,” Comey snapped: “The FBI’s reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States ... has lied about it constantly.”

He also lashed the president for calling his former personal attorney Michael Cohen a “rat” for cooperating with the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

“It undermines the rule of law. This is the president of the United States, calling a witness who has cooperated with his own Justice Department a rat,” Comey said. “Say that again to yourself at home and remind yourself where we have ended up.”