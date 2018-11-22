Former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch received subpoenas on Wednesday from House Republicans investigating the role of the FBI in the 2016 presidential election, and Comey responded to his with a Thanksgiving tweet.

“Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a ‘closed door’ thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see,” Comey wrote.

Lynch hasn’t publicly responded to hers.

Outgoing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (Va.) is requesting that Comey and Lynch testify at dispositions held Dec. 3 and 4, respectively, according to documents shared by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.

House Republicans’ probe into the FBI’s actions in 2016 will come to an end when Democrats take over the House in January. Republicans have alleged FBI bias against President Donald Trump has led to the bureau focusing on whether there were any Trump campaign ties to Russia instead of investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for official business while she was secretary of state.

Democrats say that it’s all a distraction from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, which Trump has repeatedly described as a “witch hunt.”

Comey’s attorney David Kelley said his client would fight the subpoena in court.