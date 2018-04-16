James Comey: Trump 'Morally Unfit' To Be President

JAMES COMEY UNLEASHES FIRE AND FURY ON TRUMP, CALLING HIM ‘MORALLY UNFIT’ FOR THE PRESIDENCY The former FBI director didn’t hold back in his first TV interview Sunday night, denouncing Trump for seeing “moral equivalence about Charlottesville” and saying he’s possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail. He also said he hopes the president isn’t impeached ― that Americans instead “voted their values.” Read the full transcript of the interview here ― along with annotations. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXPECTED TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA FOR SUPPORT OF SYRIA Russia was quick to condemn the airstrikes the U.S., France and the United Kingdom conducted on Friday in retaliation for a deadly chemical weapons attack. The planned sanctions “are meant to signal that the United States holds responsible not just the government of President Bashar al-Assad but also his patrons in Russia and Iran.” French President Emmanuel Macron said he convinced Trump to keep U.S. troops in Syria, only 10 days after Trump said he wanted to leave. And here’s what you need to know about what the airstrikes did and did not accomplish. [NYT]

THE KENTUCKY GOVERNOR HAS APOLOGIZED After saying Friday’steacher strikes in the state would result in a child being sexually assaulted or ingesting poison. [HuffPost]

HAVEN’T SIGNED UP FOR FACEBOOK? Don’t worry, they may still have all sorts of data on you. [Reuters]

BARBARA BUSH WILL NOT BE SEEKING ADDITIONAL MEDICAL TREATMENT AS HER HEALTH CONTINUES TO FAIL The 92-year-old is now focused on “comfort care” for her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. [HuffPost]

YESTERDAY MARKED THE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE BOSTON BOMBING Here’s where survivors are now. [HuffPost]