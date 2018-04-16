James Comey: Trump 'Morally Unfit' To Be President

TOP STORIES
JAMES COMEY UNLEASHES FIRE AND FURY ON TRUMP, CALLING HIM ‘MORALLY UNFIT’ FOR THE PRESIDENCY The former FBI director didn’t hold back in his first TV interview Sunday night, denouncing Trump for seeing “moral equivalence about Charlottesville” and saying he’s possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail. He also said he hopes the president isn’t impeached ― that Americans instead “voted their values.” Read the full transcript of the interview here ― along with annotations. [HuffPost] [Tweet
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXPECTED TO IMPOSE NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA FOR SUPPORT OF SYRIA Russia was quick to condemn the airstrikes the U.S., France and the United Kingdom conducted on Friday in retaliation for a deadly chemical weapons attack. The planned sanctions “are meant to signal that the United States holds responsible not just the government of President Bashar al-Assad but also his patrons in Russia and Iran.” French President Emmanuel Macron said he convinced Trump to keep U.S. troops in Syria, only 10 days after Trump said he wanted to leave. And here’s what you need to know about what the airstrikes did and did not accomplish. [NYT]
THE KENTUCKY GOVERNOR HAS APOLOGIZED After saying Friday’steacher strikes in the state would result in a child being sexually assaulted or ingesting poison. [HuffPost]
HAVEN’T SIGNED UP FOR FACEBOOK? Don’t worry, they may still have all sorts of data on you. [Reuters]
BARBARA BUSH WILL NOT BE SEEKING ADDITIONAL MEDICAL TREATMENT AS HER HEALTH CONTINUES TO FAIL The 92-year-old is now focused on “comfort care” for her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. [HuffPost]
YESTERDAY MARKED THE FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE BOSTON BOMBING Here’s where survivors are now. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CHECK THE EGGS IN YOUR REFRIGERATOR Over 207 million eggs from a farm in North Carolina are being recalled after 22 people fell ill with suspected salmonella. [HuffPost]
ALL HAIL QUEEN B’S COACHELLA PERFORMANCE There was a Destiny’s Child reunion, a Solange dance-off ― and let’s not even talk about the vocals. As Chance the Rapper put it, “I just saw the greatest show to ever happen.” And all the while Beyonce made history as the first black woman to headline the festival. [HuffPost]
NETFLIX IS 20 YEARS OLD And we’re still over here mourning Blockbuster. [Quartz]
THIS IS A VERY CRITICAL HUFFPOST INVESTIGATION Into the royal baby’s due date. We’re rooting for you Kate, we’re rooting for you. [HuffPost]
DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK Helen Hunt has been under your nose this whole time. Check out her take on the possible “Mad About You” revival. [HuffPost]
NOT TO STOKE SHARKNADO FEARS, BUT... Nearly 1,400 sharks were spotted gathered off the East Coast in aerial photos, a recent study disclosed. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
As of the sending of this email Monday, Trump had yet to comment on the Comey interview. However, he tweeted a series of attacks Sundayover Comey’s new book.
-
Trump has asked a federal judge to allow him to review the documents the FBI seized from his lawyer before criminal investigators look at the material.
-
The New York Times editorial board took out a full page calling on the GOP to protect the rule of law in the Trump era.
-
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump’s personal lawyer Micheal Cohen killed an Us Weekly story in around 2013 about a Donald Trump Jr. affair.
-
Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas for the Country Music Awards, which were hosted less than a mile from the scene of the Oct. 1massacre.
-
“Why I’m boycotting TurboTax this year.”
-
This billionaire GOP donor says he’s using the money from his tax cut to fund Democratic candidates for Congress.
-
Meet the art colony thriving on Skid Row.
-
Returning to “Divas Live,” “pop music’s greatest worship service” on its storied 20th anniversary.
-
Because it’s cold again after a weekend of gorgeous weather, check out the top new shows to stream. Your couch is better than the illusion of summer anyways.
-
“Inside the coming battle over genetically modified food.”
-
U.S. radio host Art Bell, whose popular syndicated show “Coast to Coast AM” focused on the paranormal, died on Friday the 13th. He was 72.
-
“This is life on the streets of Hollywood when you’re young, queer and homeless.”
-
Taste-testing White Castle’s plant-based slider.
-
We’re still laughing over this comedy sketch about the sound engineer from “A Quiet Place.”
-
We don’t really love the idea that those hand dryers in your office bathroom may be causing “bacterial highways” to your sad office salad.
-
Why your airplane food is getting better ― we said better, not 5-star.
-
These photos of loneliness in New York City strike a chord.
