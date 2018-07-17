Former FBI director and longtime Republican James Comey has urged Americans to vote for Democrats in November.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” Comey tweeted on Tuesday, quoting The Federalist Papers. “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall.”

“History has its eyes on us,” he concluded.

Comey’s tweet comes as tensions continue to boil over in Washington following President Donald Trump’s recent remarks in Helsinki, where he met Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. During an extraordinary press briefing after the meeting, the president repeatedly rejected the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies, refusing to condemn Russia for interfering in the 2016 American election.

“They said they think it’s Russia,” Trump said of his intelligence officials. “I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

He also said he held “both countries responsible” for poor diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia, saying, “I think we’re all to blame.”

Comey, who has repeatedly criticized Trump and his policies since being fired by the president in May 2017, took to Twitter on Monday to condemn Trump’s performance in Finland and called on “patriots” to “stand up and reject the behavior of this president.”

The lawyer later accused the president of selling “out our nation on an international stage.”

Trump was also lambasted by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for his deferential comments to Putin, and he attempted to backpedal on his statements Tuesday, claiming he misspoke during the press briefing.

“The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia,’ sort of a double negative,” Trump said. “So you can put that in and I think that probably clarifies things pretty good.”