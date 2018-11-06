James Corden gave a breathless summary of the two years since President Donald Trump’s election victory on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden acknowledged that, ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, people “might have had trouble keeping up with everything” that has happened since 2016. So, he “broke it down” for his audience “real quick.”

“We’ve had two years of Trump, but it feels more like 10,” he began. “Does anyone feel they’ve been made great again?”