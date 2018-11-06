COMEDY
11/06/2018 09:25 am ET

James Corden's Breathless Recap Of The Donald Trump Era Ends On A Hopeful Note

"We’ve had two years of Trump, but it feels more like 10. Does anyone feel they’ve been made great again?"
headshot
By Lee Moran

James Corden gave a breathless summary of the two years since President Donald Trump’s election victory on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden acknowledged that, ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, people “might have had trouble keeping up with everything” that has happened since 2016. So, he “broke it down” for his audience “real quick.”

“We’ve had two years of Trump, but it feels more like 10,” he began. “Does anyone feel they’ve been made great again?”

Check out the rest of the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump James Corden 2018 Midterm Elections The Late Late Show
James Corden's Breathless Recap Of The Donald Trump Era Ends On A Hopeful Note
CONVERSATIONS