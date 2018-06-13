James Corden And Ashton Kutcher Get Mighty Mean In 'Drop The Mic'

James Corden dropped some venomous verbiage on Ashton Kutcher Tuesday in a “Drop the Mic” segment on “The Late Late Show.”

“You haven’t had a hit movie since 2002; you were so bad in ‘Jobs,’ even Siri won’t talk to you,” Corden told Kutcher in the rap-insult showdown.

He also rapped: “You joined ‘Two And A Half Men’ when producers intervened; it’s the only time people thought, ‘Man, I miss Charlie Sheen.’”

Kutcher landed a few solid blows, too. “People see me at valet, they say, ‘Look, it’s a star.’ People see you at valet, they say, “Dude, where’s my car?’”