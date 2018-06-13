James Corden And Ashton Kutcher Get Mighty Mean In 'Drop The Mic'

James Corden dropped some venomous verbiage on Ashton Kutcher Tuesday in a “Drop the Mic” segment on “The Late Late Show.”
“You haven’t had a hit movie since 2002; you were so bad in ‘Jobs,’ even Siri won’t talk to you,” Corden told Kutcher in the rap-insult showdown.
He also rapped: “You joined ‘Two And A Half Men’ when producers intervened; it’s the only time people thought, ‘Man, I miss Charlie Sheen.’”
Kutcher landed a few solid blows, too. “People see me at valet, they say, ‘Look, it’s a star.’ People see you at valet, they say, “Dude, where’s my car?’”
Surprise judge Sean Diddy Combs correctly picked the winner, in our opinion, but you’ll have to watch above to find out who it is.