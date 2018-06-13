ENTERTAINMENT
06/13/2018 02:27 pm ET

James Corden And Ashton Kutcher Get Mighty Mean In 'Drop The Mic'

They had some hilariously harsh words in a rap battle.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

James Corden dropped some venomous verbiage on Ashton Kutcher Tuesday in a “Drop the Mic” segment on “The Late Late Show.”

“You haven’t had a hit movie since 2002; you were so bad in ‘Jobs,’ even Siri won’t talk to you,” Corden told Kutcher in the rap-insult showdown.

He also rapped: “You joined ‘Two And A Half Men’ when producers intervened; it’s the only time people thought, ‘Man, I miss Charlie Sheen.’”

Kutcher landed a few solid blows, too. “People see me at valet, they say, ‘Look, it’s a star.’ People see you at valet, they say, “Dude, where’s my car?’”

Surprise judge Sean Diddy Combs correctly picked the winner, in our opinion, but you’ll have to watch above to find out who it is.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

James Corden The Late Late Show Ashton Kutcher Rap Battle
James Corden And Ashton Kutcher Get Mighty Mean In 'Drop The Mic'
CONVERSATIONS