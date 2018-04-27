ENTERTAINMENT
James Corden Takes 'Avengers' Stars On An Epic Hollywood Stars Tour

All aboard for a heroically funny, rollicking ride.
By Ron Dicker

The stars of “Avengers: Infinity War” may play superheroes, but they apparently lack the superpowers to really see Hollywood.

So, “The Late Late Show” host James Corden took the actors on a stars tour through Tinseltown in a funny bit that aired Thursday.

One of the sights was a coffee shop. Corden informed the pampered A-listers that it’s where their assistants go when they are instructed to fetch coffee.

The bus also passed a brunch place with people “waiting in line.”

“What does that mean?” Chris Pratt asked in a brilliant dig at celebrity privilege.

Stick around for the gang’s visit to a comic book store and the arrival of a late passenger at the end.

Watch the whole hilarious ride, above.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
