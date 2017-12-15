James Corden Explains How He Almost Named His Baby Beyoncé

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, welcomed their third child ― a girl ― earlier this week.

The “Late Late Show” host revealed Thursday that because the baby was born a few weeks before her due date, he and his wife didn’t have a name picked out ― though he said he did get close to accidentally naming his daughter Beyoncé.

“After the baby was born — anyone who’s been in this situation will know — we were both crying, I was crying my eyes out, my wife’s crying her eyes out, the baby’s crying and the doctor asked about her name … and I looked at the doctor and said, ‘We’re going to call her Beyoncé,’” Corden said.

John Shearer via Getty Images James Corden and Julia Carey at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Their third child was born earlier this week.

“My wife did not think that was funny,” he added. “Especially after the nurse went to the other side of the room and started filling out her form with the name Beyoncé and I had to go over to her and say, ‘There’s only one Beyoncé.’”

Corden said he and his wife still haven’t picked out a name, but they’re “so happy.”