12/13/2017 05:25 am ET

'We Can't Stop Smiling': James Corden And Wife Julia Carey Welcome Baby Girl

Harry Styles stepped in on late notice to host Tuesday's "Late Late Show."
By Lee Moran

“Late Late Show” host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Tuesday night.

Corden revealed the good news via Twitter:

The couple already has a 6-year-old son called Max and a 3-year-old daughter named Carey. The infant’s name has not been released.

Corden also thanked former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who stepped in to host Tuesday’s broadcast on late notice. In the opening monologue, Styles claimed he’d already met the newborn and joked that she looked “a lot like James.”

“Mainly because James looks like a giant baby,” Styles added.

Check out the rest of Styles’ monologue below:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
