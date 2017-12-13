'We Can't Stop Smiling': James Corden And Wife Julia Carey Welcome Baby Girl

“Late Late Show” host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Tuesday night.

Corden revealed the good news via Twitter:

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

The couple already has a 6-year-old son called Max and a 3-year-old daughter named Carey. The infant’s name has not been released.

Corden also thanked former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who stepped in to host Tuesday’s broadcast on late notice. In the opening monologue, Styles claimed he’d already met the newborn and joked that she looked “a lot like James.”

“Mainly because James looks like a giant baby,” Styles added.