You Better Bey-Lieve James Corden Has A Fantasy 'Carpool Karaoke' Wish List

James Corden isn’t done with “Carpool Karaoke,” by any stretch of the imagination.

The “Late Late Show” host revealed in a new interview with E! News that “there’s so many” stars he still wants to entice into his vehicle for the wildly popular sing-along segment.

But who could match the A-listers that Corden already has hosted in his car, including Adele, Paul McCartney, Pink, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Ed Sheeran?

According to Corden, he’d love for a certain rocker to boss the comedy bit ― and he Bey-lieves another particular singer would be a huge hit.