ENTERTAINMENT
08/10/2018 06:33 am ET

You Better Bey-Lieve James Corden Has A Fantasy 'Carpool Karaoke' Wish List

The "Late Late Show" host also desperately wants a certain rocker to boss the comedy bit.
headshot
By Lee Moran

James Corden isn’t done with “Carpool Karaoke,” by any stretch of the imagination.

The “Late Late Show” host revealed in a new interview with E! News that “there’s so many” stars he still wants to entice into his vehicle for the wildly popular sing-along segment.

But who could match the A-listers that Corden already has hosted in his car, including Adele, Paul McCartney, Pink, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Ed Sheeran?

According to Corden, he’d love for a certain rocker to boss the comedy bit ― and he Bey-lieves another particular singer would be a huge hit.

Check out Corden’s fantasy “Carpool Karaoke” wish list in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Beyonce James Corden Carpool Karaoke The Late Late Show With James Corden
You Better Bey-Lieve James Corden Has A Fantasy 'Carpool Karaoke' Wish List
CONVERSATIONS