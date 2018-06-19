COMEDY
James Corden Gets A Special Audience For 'Crosswalk, the Musical'

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber takes in productions of his musicals that are unlike any he has seen before.
James Corden had a special audience of one for his latest installment of “Crosswalk, the Musical” on “The Late Late Show.”

As Corden and his fellow actors performed songs from “Evita,” “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” while cavorting in a London crosswalk, the composer of those musicals, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, peered through opera glasses at the stage, err crosswalk.

Watch the video above to see how Corden did in his starring roles. 

