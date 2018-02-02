ENTERTAINMENT
James Corden's Dad Rapping With Daddy Yankee At Grammys Is Everything

"The Late Late Show" host's parents had a blast covering backstage goings-on.

James Corden’s parents deserve an award of their own for their hilarious coverage of the Grammys.

Margaret and Malcolm Corden were recruited by their “Late Late Show” host son to cover the backstage goings-on during Sunday night’s ceremony.

And they had a real blast, if footage that aired on their son’s Thursday night show is anything to go by. Malcolm rapped with Daddy Yankee:

The couple laughed their socks off with DJ Khaled:

Malcolm even serenaded U2′s Bono and The Edge:

Out on the red carpet, the couple had fun with stars, including Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Rick Ross, Common and Cardi B.

They also had this moment with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Check out the full clip above.

CONVERSATIONS