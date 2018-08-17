COMEDY
James Corden And A Gospel Choir Taunt 'Dirty' Trump With 'Mueller Indictment Song'

"Mr. President, if I may be completely candid. I caught you red and tiny-handed."
By Lee Moran

James Corden hereby charges President Donald Trump with being “just the worst.”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” host Corden jumped into character as special counsel Robert Mueller for a spoof song about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Joined by a full gospel choir, Corden zinged Trump over and over again with references to the probe, Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his alleged affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Standout lines?

“He’s the man you want to fire, but I’m preaching to the choir,” and ”Mr. President, if I may be completely candid. I caught you red and tiny-handed.”

Check out the clip above.

