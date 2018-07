James Corden thinks he knows what may prompt President Donald Trump to post some of his wildest tweets.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” the comedian lightheartedly suggested that Trump’s more angry posts (such as his Monday all-caps threat to Iran) could be a result of getting too hyped up on energy drinks.

“It seems like the only thing still working in the Trump administration is the caps lock key,” Corden also quipped.