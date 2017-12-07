COMEDY
12/07/2017 05:41 am ET

James Corden: This Donald Trump Speech Contains Our 3 Worst Nightmares

"Thank God he wasn't naked."
“Late Late Show” host James Corden thinks President Donald Trump’s speech about Israel on Wednesday was like a bad dream.

Trump slurred some of his words as he announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The speech even sparked speculation that Trump might wear dentures.

“I knew he had a screw loose, I didn’t know he had a tooth loose,” said Corden.

He then joked how Trump’s address “contains the three things that make up our worst nightmares.”

Find out what they are in the clip above.

