01/09/2018 04:08 am ET

Trump And Bannon Look Back With Rose-Colored Glasses In James Corden Spoof

They almost had it all.

By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump’s feud with ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon is all settled. According to “The Late Late Show,” at least.

On Monday’s broadcast, host James Corden played a disheveled Bannon reminiscing with Trump (Reggie Watts) about the good times they’d enjoyed in the White House.

Looking back with rose-colored glasses at their friendship, they concluded the skit with a performance of Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.”

In real life, tensions between Bannon and Trump soared last week with the release of Michael Wolff’s new bookFire and Fury. Per the book, Bannon dubbed Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian operatives during the 2016 election campaign “treasonous.” Bannon has since backpedaled on his comments.

Check out the full clip above.

