James Corden thinks he knows the reason for President Donald Trump’s latest batch of wild weekend tweets.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” the comedian noted how Trump had “spent his entire weekend tweeting like a madman about the ongoing Russia investigation.”

“Now let’s see,” said Corden. “Wildly unrestrained? Check. Semi-coherent? Check. Tweet that ends in all-caps? Check.”

“Guys, it’s official. Donald Trump is on spring break,” he joked.