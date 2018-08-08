James Corden Reveals The $45,000 Reason Kanye West Has Not Done ‘Carpool Karaoke'

According to “Late Late Show” host James Corden, it’s only because the rapper keeps canceling on him. Not once. Not twice. But three times.

“We’ve tried,” Corden explained to West’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner during a game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” in which participants have to answer an awkward question or eat something disgusting.

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house,” Corden said on Monday’s broadcast. “I was in a car, and by the time the call finished I was sat outside his house and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now.’”

Corden said the canceled segment cost the show $45,000, but West apologized with an “incredible” cube of flowers and a pair of Yeezy sneakers.

Jenner, meanwhile, opted to drink a sardine smoothie instead of reveal which of her daughters she’d cut from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” and ate a cricket rather than admit to being engaged to Corey Gamble.