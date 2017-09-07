Liam Payne And James Corden End Emotional Riff-Off With 'Best Song Ever'

With backing from The Filharmonic vocal group, the pair engaged in an epic a cappella riff-off to decide which was better: boy bands or solo artists?

They channeled NSYNC, Hanson and Ed Sheeran in their quest for victory, but it ended up being a bit too much for host Corden. So Payne, of the temporarily disbanded One Direction, invited him to perform a duet of his group’s 2013 hit “Best Song Ever.”