Liam Payne And James Corden End Emotional Riff-Off With 'Best Song Ever'

"I think it went oh, oh, oh."
By Lee Moran

Liam Payne and James Corden used singing to settle an age-old question on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show.”

With backing from The Filharmonic vocal group, the pair engaged in an epic a cappella riff-off to decide which was better: boy bands or solo artists?

They channeled NSYNC, Hanson and Ed Sheeran in their quest for victory, but it ended up being a bit too much for host Corden. So Payne, of the temporarily disbanded One Direction, invited him to perform a duet of his group’s 2013 hit “Best Song Ever.”

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
