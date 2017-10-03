James Corden Makes Emotional Plea For Gun Control After Vegas Tragedy

This scene looks way too familiar.

Over his short time in the United States as host of the “Late Late Show,” James Corden has had to address major world tragedies again and again. This time it was for the shooting in Las Vegas, which has reportedly left at least 59 dead and more than 500 injured.

On Monday’s show, Corden first praised the brave first responders and concert goers before explaining that something has to be done.

“Last night was the biggest mass shooting in United States history. That’s a record that’s been set twice in just the two and a half years that I’ve been living in America,” said Corden.

The host went on to say that this type of tragedy should be hard for anyone to comprehend.

“Gun violence should not be a staple of American life. Some say it’s too early to talk about gun control. For those victims last night, it’s far too late,” he said.

In response to a news commentator he heard saying these types of attacks can’t be prevented, Corden pointed out that other developed countries seem to be doing a better job of it, and you “can’t be surprised that gun crime will always occur where there is such a wide availability of guns.”

“It has to stop,” said Corden. “Maybe the time for the thoughts and prayers of congress members and the president have passed. We need to look to them to actually do something to prevent this from ever happening in the future.”