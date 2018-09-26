James Corden And Neil Patrick Harris Make Singing Telegrams Cool Again

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden and actor Neil Patrick Harris joined forces on a bit Tuesday as singing-telegram specialists who reunite for another run. (See the full clip below.)

The two get off to a slow start at a boxing gym, but hit their stride at their second stop, a nail and beauty salon.

There, they serenade an employee to the tune of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”: “Happy birthday, private waxer/All your customers are raving/Management is very happy/With all the private parts you’re shaving.”