James Corden Asks What Everyone Wants To Know About Omarosa

James Corden desperately wants to know just what President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Omarosa Manigault does in the White House all day long.

So on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show,” the host launched a new segment aimed at revealing what the former “Apprentice” contestant’s job as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison actually entails.

The title of the new segment: “What The F**k Is Omarosa Doing In The White House?”

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee posed a similar question in September.

“I understand that on the list of things to tackle about the White House, this is very far down,” said Corden. “This is number 97 on the level of importance.”

“But I still want to know Omarosa is doing in there,” he added.